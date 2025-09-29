TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 449 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.46.

Expand Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 271.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

