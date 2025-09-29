TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 98,195.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

