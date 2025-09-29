TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,793,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13,170.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 199,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

