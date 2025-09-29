TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

Shares of RL opened at $312.04 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $321.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

