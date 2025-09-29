TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

