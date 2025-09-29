TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $124,113,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after buying an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,785,000 after buying an additional 2,477,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 89.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,047,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,228,000 after buying an additional 2,382,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.3%

DOC stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

