TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.2%

EXP opened at $232.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

