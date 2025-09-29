TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 4,376.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,066 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $66.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Frontdoor

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.