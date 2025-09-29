TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $253.20 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $283.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.