TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of STZ opened at $132.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average of $170.81. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

