TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 754 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $176.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.