TD Private Client Wealth LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,354,219,000 after buying an additional 9,915,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,464,000 after buying an additional 4,805,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 403.7% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,738,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,828,000 after buying an additional 3,797,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

