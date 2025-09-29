Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Teradyne by 189.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 319.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $135.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,118,905.15. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $251,028. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

