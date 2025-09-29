Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 965,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

