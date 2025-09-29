The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

