Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $37.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $325,685.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 889,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,863,234.03. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

