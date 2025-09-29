Toyota Motor Corporation $TM Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $198.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

