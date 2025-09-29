Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Transat A.T. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.22. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.21.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

