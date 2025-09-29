TTP Investments Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,772,985 shares of company stock worth $4,939,346,118. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.