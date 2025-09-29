Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.42. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
