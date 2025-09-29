Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Uranium Energy

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

In other news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.42. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.