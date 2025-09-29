VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $429,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $391,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.67 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.