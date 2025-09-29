W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $960.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,018.29.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

