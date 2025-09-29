Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $118.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

