Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,628 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $246.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

