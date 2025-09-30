10,000 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,576.85. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,800. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

