10,824 Shares in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,186,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

