109,683 Shares in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $404,000.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LATAM Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.