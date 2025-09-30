1,365 Shares in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 391,076 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 143,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.9%

STZ opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $131.20 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

