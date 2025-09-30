1,434 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

ZTS stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

