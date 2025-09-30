1,610 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

