1,673 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 755,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

