1,800 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $868.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

