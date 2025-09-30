2,154 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.