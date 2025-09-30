2,241 Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

