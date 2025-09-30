2,401 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.