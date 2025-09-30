3,083 Shares in Regency Centers Corporation $REG Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0%

REG stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.78%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

