3,388 Shares in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,310,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

