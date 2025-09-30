36,195 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 219.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.38. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $282.95.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,834 shares of company stock worth $82,388,799 in the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

