478 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,430.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,918.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

