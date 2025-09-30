5,133 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.