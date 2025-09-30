5,848 Shares in Valvoline $VVV Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 67.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 221.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.21. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

