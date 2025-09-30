651 Shares in Waters Corporation $WAT Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

NYSE:WAT opened at $289.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.21 and a 200-day moving average of $326.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

