683 Shares in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Corpay by 1,302.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,218,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,054,000 after buying an additional 1,131,975 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Corpay by 4,811.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,326,000 after buying an additional 545,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corpay by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after buying an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $104,428,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corpay by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,275,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,639,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $295.33 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.68.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.