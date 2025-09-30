7,745 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 3.1%

CZR stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

