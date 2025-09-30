925 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.20 and a 52-week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

