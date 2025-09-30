Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Lifted by Fischer Financial Services Inc.

Fischer Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

