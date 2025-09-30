Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Morangie Management LLC

Morangie Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Morangie Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morangie Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

