Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,362,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,956,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 205.8% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 9,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

