Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Boosted by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 408,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.