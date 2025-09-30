Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Avanza Fonder AB’s 4th Largest Position

Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.9% of Avanza Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $196,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average is $210.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

